Facundo Ferreyra to Nottingham Forest: His disastrous spell at Newcastle United and how he's fared since

Here, we look back on the 29-year-old’s ill-fated spell at St James’s Park, how he’s fared since and his potential return to the country:

What happened to Facundo Ferreyra at Newcastle United?

The Argentine moved to Tyneside on a season-long deal from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, which included a £6million purchase option.

Former Newcastle United loan flop Facundo Ferreyra is linked with a surprise return to England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Alan Pardew described Ferreyra as a player with “tremendous potential” and one that was “highly-regarded in Argentina”.

After finalising his move, Ferreyra swiftly linked up with his new teammates in Germany for their Schalke Cup involvement.

Little did he or fans know however that Ferreyra's pre-season outings against Schalke, Huddersfield Town and Real Sociedad would be his only first-team involvement.

Unfortunately for Ferreyra, he struggled to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League and as a result, picked up niggling injuries that left him short of match fitness.

He played eight times for the under-23s, with his only goal coming in a 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

What’s happened to Facundo Ferreyra since leaving Newcastle United?

It took Ferreyra a little while to get over his Newcastle nightmare before rediscovering his best form for Shakhtar in the 2016/17 season.

He netted 16 goals in just 28 appearances. In the following campaign, he then recorded a career-best of 30 in 42 – including strikes against Napoli, Feyenoord and Roma in the Champions League.

Ferreyra’s prolific form earned him another chance to shine away from Shakhtar at Benfica, however he made just nine appearances and was shipped to Espanyol on an 18-month loan.

In his first full season at the La Liga side, the former Banfield striker experienced relegation after his eight goals in 22 matches was unable to keep them up.

At the beginning of 2021, Ferreyra’s contract was terminated at Benfica and he spent the remainder of the campaign back in Spain with Celta Vigo.

He scored on his debut against Atletico Madrid but that proved to be his only goal in 13 appearances.

Could Facundo Ferreyra make a surprise return to England?

Yes, apparently so.

According to Buenos Aires-based journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, talks with Championship side Nottingham Forest, managed by former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton, are underway.

