23 famous Newcastle United fans as Sam Fender prepares for St James’ Park concert

St James’ Park plays host to the first of three Sam Fender concerts tonight.

Sam Fender’s ‘People Watching’ tour comes to Newcastle tonight as he plays the first of three concerts at St James’ Park. Fender, who sold-out two dates at the stadium back in 2023, will also play on Saturday and Sunday to thousands of fans at St James’ Park.

Having played at West Ham’s London Stadium last week, Fender returns to the north east tonight for one of the most hotly-anticipated concerts of the year. During his last St James’ Park appearances, the 31-year-old entered the stage to the Champions League anthem with Newcastle United having secured their qualification for Europe’s premier club competition just a few weeks prior.

The Magpies will again play Champions League football next season, having secured their place in the Premier League’s top-five on the final day of the season. Despite defeat to Everton that day, Aston Villa were unable to beat Manchester United and leapfrog the Magpies into fifth place.

That clash with the Toffees was the last major event to be staged at St James’ Park, with Fender’s three concerts to take place over the next four days before the turf is relayed ahead of the new season. Fender, of course, is a huge Newcastle United fan and is one of many famous faces to support Newcastle United.

Here, we take a look at 23 famous Newcastle United fans from around the world. Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Famous Newcastle United fans

Jimmy Nail

Star of Auf Wiedersehn Pet, Nail is a Newcastle United fan.

Brian Blessed

Blessed grew up as a Manchester United fan, although the Yorkshire-born actor claims to have a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Lewis Ritson

Ritson has enjoyed a very solid boxing career, with his love for Newcastle United present at all of his fights, including in his black and white ring attire.

Matt Hancock

Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his ‘uncle Dave’. He claims to have attended matches at St James’ Park in his younger years.

PAC

Formerly known as ‘Neville’ in WWE (or Adrian Neville for you long-time NXT fans), PAC was for a while one of the very best wrestlers on the planet.

Abhisit Vejjajiva

Vejjajiva was Thailand’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2011 but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008.

Chris Dobey

Dobey is one of the stars of darts and has played in the Premier League this season. He walked out to Local Hero at the Utilita Arena back in March when he took to the stage in front of his home town crowd.

Asim Chaudhry

Chaudhry is another celebrity that, despite not being from the local area, is a Newcastle United supporter. Like many before him, a combination of the 1990’s, memorable kits and Alan Shearer was enough to make the comedian and writer a Magpies supporter for life. He currently hosts the ‘Adopted Geordies’ podcast.

Steve Harmison

The former England cricketer often appears on TalkSport to offer his opinion on all things Newcastle United.

Cameron Norrie

The Wimbledon star claims to be a Newcastle United fan despite being born in South Africa.

Gabby Logan

Despite Logan’s father being former Leeds United and Coventry City midfielder Terry Yorath, the TV presenter became a Newcastle United fan after moving to Durham for University.

Robson Green

The Northumberland born actor is a supporter of Newcastle United.

Graeme Swann

Despite hailing from Northampton, Swann is a Newcastle United fan and has been pictured in Newcastle United away ends from time to time.

Matt Baker

The television presenter hails from County Durham and is a Newcastle United supporter.

James Bay

Bay may have been born in Hertfordshire, but it was his love of Alan Shearer that made the musician fall in love with Newcastle United. This relationship extends both ways however as Shearer has also admitted to being a huge fan of Bay’s music.

Sam Fender

Fender plays at St James’ Park tonight. He sold-out St James’ Park back in 2023 and will play three dates this time around with concerts on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Cheryl

Cheryl is well known for her Geordie accent and is a Newcastle United supporter.

Alan Shearer

Of course.

Tony Blair

Despite being born in Edinburgh, the former Prime Minister claims to be a Newcastle fan.

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec are lifelong Newcastle United fans and were caught by TV cameras celebrating their Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley. They subsequently presented the Carabao Cup trophy parade and event on the town moor.

Mark Knopfler

Knopfler was a member of Dire Straits and composed ‘Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero’ which Newcastle United walk out to on match days at St James’ Park.

Brian Johnson

The AC/DC frontman was born in Gateshead and was even approached to be an honorary board member of Newcastle United in the 1980’s. He turned down that offer, but remains a fan of the club. He even had a cameo appearance in the film Goal! And joined Sam Fender on stage during his last round of St James’ Park concerts.

Sting

Sting was born in Wallsend and is a big Newcastle fan and has been spotted at games.