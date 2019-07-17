Federicio Fernandez gives his view on fan reaction to Steve Bruce's appointment
Federico Fernandez says Newcastle United’s player are looking forward to getting to work under Steve Bruce.
Bruce was appointed as Rafa Benitez’s successor before this evening’s 4-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing, China.
The 58-year-old – who had resigned from his post at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week – will meet up with the squad in Shanghai ahead of Saturday’s Premier League Asia Trophy third-place game.
“Of course, the new manager is coming,” said Fernandez. “We’re looking forward to working with him, a man with great experience.
“Ben (Dawson, United’s caretaker coach) has given us a fantastic two weeks. This (the Wolves defeat) was not the best experience, but now we’re thinking positive, and looking forward to working with him.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The appointment of Bruce, however, has not been welcomed by some fans.
Asked about reaction to the move on Tyneside, Fernandez said: “I understand the fans and the situation, but, for us, we want to work and be better as a team, try to work hard – to be ready for the new season.
“We want to show the fans and everyone we can compete. Of course, fans maybe want a different manager or players, but we need to work hard to show we are ready for the Premier League."
Meanwhile, Diogo Jota – who scored twice for Wolves – said: “In the end it’s always about performance, but if you can win, everyone would choose to win.”