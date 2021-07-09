Federico Fernandez opens up on his relationship with Steve Bruce at Newcastle United

Federico Fernandez has signed a new two-year deal.

The defender, signed from Swansea City three years ago, has signed a two-year deal at St James’s Park. Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle also committed their futures to the Premier League club.

Fernandez, the club’s most experienced defender, says a new deal was always his preference after three happy years on Tyneside.

“I’m really happy to sign the new deal,” said the 32-year-old, who returned for the start of pre-season training this week.

“Thinking with the family through the summer, it was always the first option to continue in this club. Now time to work again.”

Fernandez, signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez in the summer of 2018, spoke to head coach Steve Bruce about his future late last season ahead of the expiry of his contract.

And the former Argentina international spoke about his hopes for the next two years before agreeing a new deal.

“As a family we chat, and we have our goals, and really I tried to say to the gaffer and the club what was my idea, my ambition, for the couple of years, and they showed me the confidence,” said Fernandez. “I was quite a easy deal in the end.

On his relationship with Bruce, Fernandez added: "We have a really honest relationship.

"His part and my part, we were in the same way. It was easy in the end. We were really well settled in the UK and the Premier League, and we want to continue this journey.”

Asked why he was so keen to stay at Newcastle, Fernandez told NUFC TV: “From the day one, the connection with the fans, the city, how passionate they are, is something as a player you dream (of).

“So the next step was to say to the club and to the boss, as a team we want to put ourselves in a better situation where we can compete for something. That’s the next step.

"I feel confident I can still perform for a couple of years in the top level. It’s a special place.”

