Federico Fernandez reveals what Fabricio Coloccini told him about Newcastle

Federico Coloccini spoke to Fabricio Coloccini and Jonas Gutierrez about his move to Newcastle United.

Fernandez joined the club from Swansea City this summer.

And the defender spoke to Argentinian countrymen Coloccini and Gutierrez about the club and the city.

Coloccini and Gutierrez joined the club from Deportivo La Coruna and Real Mallorca respectively in the summer of 2008.

Speaking to the matchday programme, 29-year-old Fernandez said: "Yes, I've spoken with him and Jonas (Gutierrez) as well.

"They both said it's a great city and a great club with the best support in the UK. They said the people are very friendly and '100%, you will have a very good time in Newcastle'.

Fabricio Coloccini.

"It was all very positive things from two great players, Argentinian players."

Newcastle take on Arsenal at St James's Park this afternoon looking for their first win of the season.

Fernandez said: "I came into a really good dressing room, and people working all around the training ground as well. It's nice.

"We just have to keep pushing in training to get into better form and win games."