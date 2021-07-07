Federico Fernandez has signed a new deal at Newcastle United.

Federico Fernandez Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle have signed new deals, while the club has taken up options to extend the contracts of Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar. The lengths of the contracts handed to Fernandez and Murphy have not been disclosed.

Fernandez and Gayle’s deals had been due to expire last week along with the contracts of Dummett and Schar.

“I’m delighted to extend the players’ contracts,” said head coach Steve Bruce. “They all have a thorough understanding of this club, and what it takes to play here, and they’ve all made excellent contributions over recent years. The hard work preparing for the new season has already begun, and we’re looking forward to building momentum as we head towards the big kick-off next month.”

Fernandez, Murphy, Gayle and Dummett have all returned for pre-season training, while Schar is on holiday following his time at Euro 2020 with Switzerland.

