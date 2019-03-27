Federico Fernandez: We’re 'lucky' to play for Newcastle United

Federico Fernandez is hoping he’s done enough to keep his place against Arsenal.

The Newcastle United defender made his first Premier League start since December before the international break.

Rafa Benitez was without the injured Jamaal Lascelles and the suspended Fabian Schar for the club’s game against Bournemouth, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Fernandez and Paul Dummett came into the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium, where Matt Ritchie equalised in injury time.

Lascelles, United’s captain, has been back in training ahead of Monday night’s game at the Emirates Stadium.

And Fernandez said: “Everyone during the season has many opportunities to play a lot of games, which is good.

“When you don’t play, you’re trying to train well so you can be ready when the opportunity comes for you and be able to show on the pitch you can help the team.

“Everyone is fit, and there’s a lot of competition in defence. We’re lucky to play for this club and in the Premier League. Whether you are playing or on the bench, you try to continue training well, and, in football, injuries and suspensions can affect that and you could play every week.”

Benitez, Newcastle’s manager, gave those players who weren’t on international duty a few days off after the Bournemouth game.

“We’re back at the training ground, and preparing this week ahead of facing Arsenal,” said Fernandez.

“A positive result can help us to move further up the table, but an away game against Arsenal is always difficult.”