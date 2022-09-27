Newcastle supporters, who don’t have early access to the game, will be able to play FIFA 23 when the game is released on September 30 in the UK.

After winter and summer transfer windows full of activity at St James’s Park, fans are eagerly anticipating being able to play with some of the Magpies’ new signings.

Newcastle United's FIFA 23 ratings have been released (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier is Newcastle’s highest-rated player with an overall rating of 84.

As always, Allan Saint-Maximin may prove to be the biggest draw for players with his 81 overall and five-star skills very appealing for players of the game.

Bruno Guimaraes had his overall leaked ahead of the official release, one the Brazilian reacted to on Twitter by using the thinking face and hand over mouth emojis, hinting that he may have expected a slightly bigger overall than the 81 he was given.

One of the biggest transformations last season came in the form of Joelinton whose mid-season midfield completely transformed his time on Tyneside with him becoming one of the most dominant midfielders in the Premier League. The Brazilian has been given overall rating of 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signings Nick Pope (81), Sven Botman (80), Alexander Isak (80), Matt Targett (77) and Loris Karius (72) have all been given their first ratings as permanent Newcastle United players.

Newcastle United’s FIFA 23 ratings in full