FIFA 23: Newcastle United’s ratings in full with Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Sven Botman all given upgrades
Another edition of the popular video game has been released and supporters have been given a glimpse into what Eddie Howe’s squad looks like on the latest edition of the game.
Newcastle supporters, who don’t have early access to the game, will be able to play FIFA 23 when the game is released on September 30 in the UK.
After winter and summer transfer windows full of activity at St James’s Park, fans are eagerly anticipating being able to play with some of the Magpies’ new signings.
Kieran Trippier is Newcastle’s highest-rated player with an overall rating of 84.
As always, Allan Saint-Maximin may prove to be the biggest draw for players with his 81 overall and five-star skills very appealing for players of the game.
Bruno Guimaraes had his overall leaked ahead of the official release, one the Brazilian reacted to on Twitter by using the thinking face and hand over mouth emojis, hinting that he may have expected a slightly bigger overall than the 81 he was given.
One of the biggest transformations last season came in the form of Joelinton whose mid-season midfield completely transformed his time on Tyneside with him becoming one of the most dominant midfielders in the Premier League. The Brazilian has been given overall rating of 75.
New signings Nick Pope (81), Sven Botman (80), Alexander Isak (80), Matt Targett (77) and Loris Karius (72) have all been given their first ratings as permanent Newcastle United players.
Newcastle United’s FIFA 23 ratings in full
Nick Pope = 81, Loris Karius = 72, Karl Darlow = 75, Mark Gillespie = 67; Matt Targett = 77, Sven Botman = 80, Fabian Schar = 77, Kieran Trippier = 84, Jamaal Lascelles = 75, Javi Manquillo = 74, Paul Dummett = 73, Jamal Lewis = 72, Emil Krafth = 74, Matthew Bonsdwell = 60, Alex Murphy = 60, Dan Burn = 77; Ryan Fraser = 76, Sean Longstaff = 74, Matt Ritchie = 73, Jacob Murphy = 73, Joelinton = 75, Bruno Guimaraes = 81, Joe Willock = 75, Elliot Anderson = 67, Jonjo Shelvey = 77, Jay Turner-Cooke = 59; Allan Saint-Maximin = 81, Callum Wilson = 79, Miguel Almiron = 78, Chris Wood = 76, Michael Ndiweni = 58, Santiago Munoz = 64, Alexander Isak = 80