Fifth Newcastle United player ruled out for the rest of the season after injury blow

A fourth season-ending injury blow for Newcastle United has been reported.

17-year-old Lewis Miley is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up a back injury while on international duty with England Under-20s last month. While the injury is not thought to be serious, a decision has been made to rest the teenager, according to Mail Online.

A similar decision was also made regarding Joe Willock after repeat Achilles injuries during the season. The decisions have been made to give the players the chance to recover fully before playing competitive football again.

Five Newcastle players have already been ruled out for the rest of the season. In addition to Miley and Willock, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have been ruled out until late 2024 following respective ACL injuries.

Sandro Tonali is also banned until August 27 as he awaits the verdict of an FA charge.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has also previously spoken about his desire to ‘protect’ Miley and manage his minutes after becoming a regular first-team starter amid an injury crisis. The youngster has made 26 appearances for Newcastle this season, scoring once and grabbing four assists, including one in the Champions League.

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

United have recently welcomed Elliot Anderson back into the starting line-up following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. Newcastle’s midfield is also likely to be bolstered by the return of Joelinton before the end of the season.

Newcastle have a free weekend before returning the Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off). Howe will be hoping to welcome some players back from injury for that match.