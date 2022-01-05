First photos as Kieran Trippier arrives on Tyneside to complete Newcastle United move
Kieran Trippier has arrived on Tyneside to complete his move to Newcastle United.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:46 pm
The Atletico Madrid defender flew into Newcastle International Airport this afternoon after the two clubs agreed a £12million deal.
Trippier will now undergo a medical and complete the formalities of the proposed move.
The 31-year-old will become the club’s first signing since it was taken over in October. Trippier was pictured arriving by Newcastle Air Pics.
Relegation-threatened Newcastle also hope to strengthen a number of other positions in this month’s transfer window.