First photos as Kieran Trippier arrives on Tyneside to complete Newcastle United move

Kieran Trippier has arrived on Tyneside to complete his move to Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:46 pm

The Atletico Madrid defender flew into Newcastle International Airport this afternoon after the two clubs agreed a £12million deal.

Trippier will now undergo a medical and complete the formalities of the proposed move.

The 31-year-old will become the club’s first signing since it was taken over in October. Trippier was pictured arriving by Newcastle Air Pics.

Relegation-threatened Newcastle also hope to strengthen a number of other positions in this month’s transfer window.

