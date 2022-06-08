The 26-year-old left-back is understood to have completed a medical on Tyneside and is expected to sign permanently for The Magpies having previously impressed on loan during the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Targett made 16 appearances for Newcastle while on loan from Villa and helped the club climb out of relegation danger and up to 11th in the Premier League table under head coach Eddie Howe.

And Newcastle fan Neil Davison confirmed Targett's arrival on Tyneside as he posted a selfie with the left-back next to the Sir Bobby Robson statue at St James’s Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The photo was accompanied by the caption: “He's in the building.”

Targett is set to become Newcastle’s first major summer signing with the transfer window set to officially open on Friday, June 10.

Matt Targett of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

