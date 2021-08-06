Fitness boost, Liverpool 'agree' fee for deal plus ex-Newcastle United defender writes classy message about Toon Army

Here, we round-up the latest Magpies-related stories that have emerged today:

Boost for Steve Bruce as two players return to training

Two Newcastle players have been spotted for the first time this season in training today.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce.

Miguel Almiron, who was away at the Copa America with Paraguay, has returned to Newcastle training just one day before their last pre-season friendly against Norwich City.

Also returning is Javier Manquillo, however, reasons for his absence have not been released with the full-back yet to feature in any matchday squad.

With no new fresh faces at the club, it comes as a welcome relief to see the pair back in training as the preparations for the new season continue.

Former defender writes classy message about Toon Army as he joins new club

Ludwig Francillette, who spent two seasons on Tyneside, has signed for League Two outfit Crawley Town after being released by Newcastle in the summer.

Despite failing to make a senior appearance for Newcastle, Francillette signed off with a classy message on Instagram, writing:

“Thank you for everyone at @nufc especially for the fans who made me feel welcome in the city. Wish you all the best for the next season.”

Francillette has been without a club since his contract expired but had been trialling at various clubs before being snapped up by Crawley Town.

Liverpool agree fee for ‘highly-rated’ Newcastle United youngster

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a fee for Newcastle youngster Bobby Clark after months of speculation that Clark’s time at Newcastle was coming to an end.

Clark, who is the son of former Magpie Lee Clark, is highly-rated at Newcastle and fans have been left disappointed that one of the academy’s top prospects may be signed by another Premier League team.

