Newcastle United’s recent injury troubles have sparked into life a conversation about their business in the January transfer window and whether they will have to be more active in the market than they may have previously thought.
Addition in defence, midfield and attack have been mooted during the window with the Magpies set to potentially strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad with a couple of additions when the transfer window opens.
But who could these new players be and how likely are some of the latest transfer rumours to come true?
Here, we take a look at 13 players that have been linked with a move to St James’ Park when the January transfer window opens and assess whether a move to Tyneside is likely or not:
1. Marcos Leonardo
The young Brazilian has been tipped with signing for some of Europe’s biggest clubs and Newcastle are reportedly in the mix for his signature. Verdict = unlikely because of the stiff competition they will face.
2. Gabri Veiga
Veiga has once again been linked with a move to Newcastle United, just months after he moved to Al-Ahli from Celta Vigo. Whilst speculation surrounding Veiga has continued to grow, it would be a surprise to see the Magpies add yet another winger to their ranks in January. Verdict = unlikely.
3. Hugo Ekitike
Ekitike’s name has cropped us as a surprise potential target for Newcastle in recent times with fans split on the idea of seeing the young striker move to Tyneside. Having twice rejected Newcastle, it would be a shock to see him sign for the Magpies, despite how desperate they may be to bolster their attacking options. Verdict = unlikely but stranger things have happened.
4. Joachim Andersen
Andersen emerged as a potential defensive addition during the summer and links have persisted ever since then. He has had another promising season with Crystal Palace, however, the Eagles will be very reluctant to see him leave mid season and will likely hike their asking price to a level that may put off the Magpies. Verdict = unlikely if Palace’s asking price is large.