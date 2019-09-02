Florian Lejeune closes in on Newcastle United return
Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune is closing in on a first-team return – with the international break coming at just the right time for the defender, according to Steve Bruce.
The Frenchman has been out with a knee injury since April – but has been working throughout the summer in a bid to get back playing.
And, like he did last year, it appears as if Lejeune could be back in action ahead of schedule.
“He’s going along very nicely,” said Bruce.
“It was remarkable the last time, his rehabilitation. We’re hoping after the international break he’s back on the grass.
“That would be four-and-a-half month, which is remarkable.
“His knee looks good. He’s out there training.
“He sees a specialist this week and if he says yes, then he can go ahead and start getting out there.”
Lejeune is just one name on a lengthy United injury list that contains summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Ritchie.