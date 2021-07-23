Florian Lejeune.

The defender yesterday rejoined former loan club Alaves on a permanent deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lejeune – whose career at St James’s Park was hit by two serious knee injuries – posted a message on social media after completing the move.

“I wanted to thank @NUFC for the all the time spent at the club,” said the 30-year-old. “I met wonderful people who always have been there for me. I'm facing a new challenge, and I couldn't be more thankful to all the fans, team-mates and club's staff. I wish you all the best for the upcoming season.”