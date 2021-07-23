Florian Lejeune posts message to Newcastle United fans
Florian Lejeune has issued a farewell message to Newcastle United fans.
The defender yesterday rejoined former loan club Alaves on a permanent deal.
Lejeune – whose career at St James’s Park was hit by two serious knee injuries – posted a message on social media after completing the move.
“I wanted to thank @NUFC for the all the time spent at the club,” said the 30-year-old. “I met wonderful people who always have been there for me. I'm facing a new challenge, and I couldn't be more thankful to all the fans, team-mates and club's staff. I wish you all the best for the upcoming season.”
Lejeune had joined Newcastle from Eibar in the summer of 2017. United head coach Steve Bruce said after last weekend’s friendly defeat to York City that the move would “put a few quid in the coffers” of the club, which is looking to sign a defender this summer.