Football money league: Where Newcastle United rank compared to Barcelona, AC Milan, Man Utd and others

A look at the latest Deloitte money league to see where Newcastle United rank among the biggest cash-making clubs in the world.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 25th Jan 2024, 19:13 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 19:34 GMT

Newcastle United have become one of the richest clubs in the world with their relatively recent takeover, but where do they rank in the latest money league? The Magpies may be wrestling with Financial Fair Play as they look to grow the club exponentially under owners PiF, but they know they have the money in the bank to spend when they can grow profits.

Champions League qualification last season certainly helped grow profits, and Newcastle will be eyeing another European qualification this season to continue their growth. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Deloitte money league to see where the Magpies rank among the most profitable clubs.

1. 1 - Real Madrid

2. 2 - Manchester City

3. 3 - PSG

4. 4 - Barcelona

