Newcastle United latest news: Newcastle United ended the summer window in a strong position after a frantic deadline day.

After a frenetic summer transfer window, Newcastle United can now concentrate once again on football matters and will do so with a very busy September as they play Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup matches before the end of the month. The dust will take some time to settle after a manic end to the summer, but Eddie Howe and his players will be keen to finally hit the ground running and string some wins together.

A new strikeforce will be tasked with adding goals to the team. Whilst a bolstered squad should be able to cope better with injury problems than two years ago when they were decimated by having to play two games in a week.

Injuries and suspensions have forced Howe to already dip into his squad this season and it’s likely he will have to do so on a regular basis as the season progresses. For some, that could give them opportunities to impress and stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

For others, that could offer them rare opportunities to play games again. Despite the summer transfer window in the United Kingdom closing on Monday, there is also another option for players to get regular game time - leaving the club.

Foreign transfer window closing dates

Most of the transfer windows around Europe have now closed. The top-five European leagues (France, England, Germany, Spain and Italy) all shut their windows together on Monday meaning players from those countries wanting to seek a route out of their current clubs may have to look elsewhere in Europe.

Belgium and Poland could be an option for those players with their windows wrapping up on September 8th. The following day, September 9th, will see the transfer window shut for clubs in Czechia, Romania, and Switzerland.

On September 10th, Saudi Arabia will follow suit. Newcastle United’s dealings with clubs in the Saudi Pro League, though, will face extra scrutiny because of links between themselves and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Two of the latest deadlines will pass in Turkey and Greece, with transfer dealings ceasing on September 11th and September 12th respectively. Mexico’s window will shut even later still, on September 13th.

Whilst unlikely that any of Newcastle United’s current squad will find themselves joining a club in one of these countries, it is far from impossible. Jamal Lewis, for example, found himself moving to Brazilian side Sao Paulo in September last year following the closure of the transfer window in England.

A year prior to that, Isaac Hayden joined Belgian side Standard Liege. The former Arsenal and Hull City midfielder had his move to the Belgian Pro League confirmed on September 5, 2023.

Neither Lewis nor Hayden are at Newcastle United any more following their respective departures earlier this summer. Lewis remains a free agent after seeing his six-year stay on Tyneside come to an end.

Hayden, meanwhile, rejoined QPR on a free transfer. The 30-year-old had spent a successful period on loan at Loftus Road at the end of the 2023/24 season and has now moved to the London club on a permanent basis.