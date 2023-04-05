The defender, on a season-long loan at promotion-chasing Championship side Sheffield United, has only made seven league starts this season due to injury. However, the 33-year-old, out of contract at Newcastle in the summer, is now available.

“Ciaran had a lot of training over the break,” Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom told the Sheffield Star. “He had a little spasm in his back, but looks fit and strong, so he’s involved, he’s in contention.”

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark.