News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
55 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
1 hour ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Forgotten Newcastle United player pencilled in for comeback

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark is set to return from a three-month spell on the sidelines.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:36 BST

The defender, on a season-long loan at promotion-chasing Championship side Sheffield United, has only made seven league starts this season due to injury. However, the 33-year-old, out of contract at Newcastle in the summer, is now available.

Read More
Manager issues Newcastle United transfer update amid wages stumbling block to mi...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ciaran had a lot of training over the break,” Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom told the Sheffield Star. “He had a little spasm in his back, but looks fit and strong, so he’s involved, he’s in contention.”

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark.Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark.
Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark.
Most Popular

Clark, left out of Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad last January following the arrival of left-sided defender Dan Burn, joined the the club last summer looking for first team football.

“Just to be involved in and around the first-team squad again will be massive for me,” said Clark at the time. “I spent six months last season not involved and just training, which isn’t a great feeling to be honest. But this is a new challenge.”

Paul HeckingbottomSheffield UnitedDan BurnPremier LeagueBlades