Forgotten Newcastle United player pencilled in for comeback
Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark is set to return from a three-month spell on the sidelines.
The defender, on a season-long loan at promotion-chasing Championship side Sheffield United, has only made seven league starts this season due to injury. However, the 33-year-old, out of contract at Newcastle in the summer, is now available.
“Ciaran had a lot of training over the break,” Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom told the Sheffield Star. “He had a little spasm in his back, but looks fit and strong, so he’s involved, he’s in contention.”
Clark, left out of Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad last January following the arrival of left-sided defender Dan Burn, joined the the club last summer looking for first team football.
“Just to be involved in and around the first-team squad again will be massive for me,” said Clark at the time. “I spent six months last season not involved and just training, which isn’t a great feeling to be honest. But this is a new challenge.”