Pundit believes Bruce is on ‘borrowed time’

Martin Keown believes Steve Bruce is on ‘borrowed time’ at Newcastle United. Speaking on TalkSport, Keown said:

“If we look at the record of Steve Bruce [at Newcastle], it has been a problem for a long time.

“I looked at the period between December and April last season, they managed two wins from 17 matches.

“They did unbelievable at the end of the season, they won five out of eight, but if you look at those teams, two were already down in Fulham and Sheffield United.” Keown told TalkSport.

“They got out of trouble at the end of last season, but they haven’t won a game yet this season.

“Whether or not there is a new consortium coming in or not, Steve Bruce was on borrowed time.

“It has been toxic for too long, the fans haven’t been behind the manager, you could say it’s not the manager’s fault but he’s played his part because he hasn’t had a fantastic record there.

“You could say he hasn’t had enough money to spend and he might rue the fact he wasn’t given the wealth and support the next manager is going to get - but it’s the next chapter now and it’s about how they close that.”

Wor Flags Update

The return of Wor Flags to St James’s Park on Sunday is hotly anticipated by supporters, however, they have announced today that their display ‘currently resides in Cologne’ and that transport problems mean they face a race against time ahead of Sunday’s game.

Nuno sympathetic towards Bruce

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken about the ‘huge respect’ he has for Steve Bruce and his sympathy at speculation regarding bruce’s future:

"I've known Bruce a long time. We played against each other, we were both in Championship, so we go a long way back. I have huge respect. I know him. And to achieve 1000 games is extraordinary. I have to congratulate him.

"It's speculation, I don't know what's going to happen. What I know is that we're going to play Newcastle, and Steve is going to be in charge.”

