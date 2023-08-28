The 28-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his contract at Newcastle, is set to join newly promoted Luton Town on loan for the 2023-24 campaign.

Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich City his time in Norfolk was significantly hampered by injury as he failed to trigger the conditions that would have seen The Canaries make the loan deal permanent.

Since his loan spell at Carrow Road, the midfielder has been training away from the United first-team as the club look to offload him this summer.

And Luton, who are still waiting to pick up their first Premier League points, have made a move for the former Arsenal youngster ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sports, Hayden has been undergoing a medical having ‘agreed’ to join The Hatters on loan. Several Championship clubs were understood to be interested in the former England youth international such as Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Southampton.

The midfielder joined Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016 and has gone on to make 171 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals. His last Premier League appearance came for Newcastle in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at St James’ Park in December 2021.

Following his loan departure from Newcastle last summer, Hayden posted on Twitter: “Don’t know where to start.

“What a club, set of fans, lads and staff. Amazing memories, but time to move forward with a fresh challenge. All the best for the upcoming season, I’m sure it will be a great one for the club.”