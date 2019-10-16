Former Chelsea hero reveals Newcastle United's secret weapon at Stamford Bridge – and TWO the Magpies must fear
Former Chelsea hero Pat Nevin has revealed the secret weapon Newcastle United possess ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend.
United head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win against Manchester United in which Premier League debutant Matty Longstaff stole the show.
And Nevin believes the young Geordie duo in United’s midfielder – Matty and brother Sean Longstaff – are the epitome of what fans want from their players.
Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, he said: “The young Longstaff brothers in midfield last week were the epitome of the pride in their play and in their shirts that the home fans wanted to see.
“Every football fan knows it when he or she sees it. All players try during games, but there is something over and above the norm that we as fans are looking for. At Chelsea I think we should consider ourselves lucky that we have that attitude all the way through our entire current side.”
And while Nevin says Frank Lampard & Co should be wary of the Longstaffs, he knows the Blues have a few weapons of their own.
“Tammy Abraham works until his legs run out and is often replaced but that is a positive sign that he is giving everything, not a negative one that he is playing badly,” he said.
“There looks as though there are two Mason Mounts on the field most weeks as he seems to have the ability to turn up everywhere. On top of that have a look at the attitude of those coming off the bench.”