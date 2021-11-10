Former Chelsea star 'would love' playing for Newcastle United under Eddie Howe

That’s the bold opinion of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere amid surprise reports linking the Magpies with a January swoop for Hazard.

Wilshere spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Bournemouth when Howe was manager and has spoken very highly of the 43-year-old.

“He was great with me (at Bournemouth),” Wilshere told talkSPORT. “Because it was tough for me there because I was coming from a big club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe pictured alongside Jack Wilshere. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“I stepped into a group that had been together since they were in League One, they were all friends. They were all great with me, but Eddie made sure they were. He was great with me.

“Eden Hazard is another level, but I think Eden would love playing for a manager like Eddie Howe (at Newcastle). He’s the type of manager you want to play for.”

With that, Wilshere has backed his former boss to succeed at St James’s Park.

Wilshere continued: "I worked with him at a club that I see now are quite similar to Newcastle – not in terms of the size of the club, but in terms of the players.

“Newcastle have got a few ex-Bournemouth players and that is what Eddie does, he gets the best out of those types of players, gets them going and he gets the fans on side.

“He’s a great manager. I think he deserves a chance. If he goes in and does really well, in a few years they could be pushing the top six, which I think he can do.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.