Former defender Nikos Dabizas keen for Newcastle United loan link up
Former defender Nikos Dabizas is keen to meet Steve Bruce to discuss taking Newcastle United players on loan at Panathinaikos.
Pana sporting director Dabizas has already expressed an interest in signing much-travelled Rolando Aarons on a temporary deal this summer, and has also looked into the prospect of snapping up now free agent Callum Roberts.
But according to Greek website sdna.gr, Dabizas wants a more concrete link up with the Magpies, with Bruce now firmly in the job.
The report states the 45-year-old will meet with Bruce in order to discuss the prospect of loan players heading to Greece for gametime.
Aarons has returned to the club this summer but faces an uncertain future at St James’s Park.
Dabizas was a Newcastle fan favourite during his five years on Tyneside.
The goalscoring centre-half played more than 130 games between 1998 and 2003 before leaving for Leicester City. In that time he netted 11 goals.