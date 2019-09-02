Former England international claims Championship clubs 'put off' signing Newcastle United outcast
Former England defender Danny Mills believes Championship clubs are being put off signing Newcastle United outcast Jack Colback due to his high wages.
The pundit, speaking to Football Insider, believes Colback could be a star in the second tier – but cash is a potential stumbling block.
“He’s a decent player. Is he good enough to step into a Premier League side and play week in, week out? Possibly not, but he could do a fabulous job in the Championship but I’m guessing his wages are quite high. That’s probably put off a lot of clubs,” said Mills.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“As we know, Newcastle are unlikely to fund part of that deal and help anybody out. A quality player that will have to bide his time. You expect him to be a Steve Bruce kind of player; hard working, just get on with it.”
Colback could leave United with transfer windows across much of Europe remaining open until tonight.