Former Everton boss emerges as new favourite for the Newcastle United job

Roberto Martinez has emerged as the new favourite to take charge of Newcastle United.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:23 am
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:23 am

The club’s search for a new manager will drag into a third week, with Graeme Jones left in caretaker charge for the previous two games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

United travel to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend and many supporters hope to see a new manager at the helm as the threat of Premier League relegation grows stronger.

Following Leeds’ win at Norwich City on Sunday, the Magpies are six points adrift from safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Martinez’s odds dropped to 5/2 this morning, installing him as the latest frontrunner ahead of Paulo Fonseca Unai Emery and Lucien Favre.

The Spaniard has close ties to Jones with the pair working together at Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Belgium.

"I haven’t spoke to the owners,” Jones said after the Chelsea defeat. "I’m not trying to be evasive. I haven’t.

"We’ll see what they’ve got to say tonight or tomorrow.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Roberto MartinezGraeme JonesEvertonChelsea