Former Everton boss emerges as new favourite for the Newcastle United job

The club’s search for a new manager will drag into a third week, with Graeme Jones left in caretaker charge for the previous two games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

United travel to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend and many supporters hope to see a new manager at the helm as the threat of Premier League relegation grows stronger.

Following Leeds’ win at Norwich City on Sunday, the Magpies are six points adrift from safety.

Martinez’s odds dropped to 5/2 this morning, installing him as the latest frontrunner ahead of Paulo Fonseca Unai Emery and Lucien Favre.

The Spaniard has close ties to Jones with the pair working together at Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Belgium.

"I haven’t spoke to the owners,” Jones said after the Chelsea defeat. "I’m not trying to be evasive. I haven’t.

"We’ll see what they’ve got to say tonight or tomorrow.”

