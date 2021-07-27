Former Everton star told to join Newcastle United as pundit urges Magpies to target £3m bargain

That’s according to former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan, though he admits the onus is also on the Chelsea player.

Having endured a mixed loan at Aston Villa, recent reports suggest the Magpies are one of the clubs interested in signing him on a temporary basis.

Steve Bruce with a limited budget, is in the market for a midfielder and Barkley fits his criteria.

Chelsea attacking midfielder Ross Barkley could reignite his career at Newcastle United, says Noel Whelan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

A potential move to Tyneside for the 27-year-old would be a huge opportunity – according to Whelan.

He told Football Insider: “We saw glimpses of his quality at Villa but I don’t think he game them enough over the season.

“It was a great opportunity for him last season and let’s be honest, he spurned it.

“His next move could be his last shot at a Premier League club. It didn’t work out at Everton, Chelsea or Villa so if Newcastle given him an opportunity he has got to make it work.

“Does he want to be a squad player for the rest of his career? Newcastle could be the place where he re-ignites his career but he has to be ready to take his chance.

“He looked lost at Villa when Jack Grealish wan’t playing last season.”

Meanwhile, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Newcastle should take a chance on West Brom captain Kyle Bartley.

Bruce wants to sign a defender and Bartley has previously been linked.

Palmer told Football FanCast: “He is absolutely worth a punt at £3million. His salary is not going to be huge compared to what you would normally pay.”

