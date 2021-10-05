Former Leeds United man 'surprised' Steve Bruce didn't resign as Newcastle United head coach in the summer

While the 60-year-old retains the backing of owner Mike Ashley, Magpies fans continue to voice their displeasure following a winless start to the Premier League campaign.

Bruce’s seven games without a victory contributes to an overall run of just five wins in 37 matches. That’s 15 points from a possible 111.

With United 19th in the league table, relegation fears – and ill feelings towards Bruce – are growing rapidly stronger on Tyneside.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce.

And having surged to a 12th place finish last season with five wins from eight, Kenny believes Bruce has missed the chance to walk away with his head held high.

“He’s got a right to be upset,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“Every time I’ve seen Newcastle play, they’ve done really well. I think he gets a lot of flack even though it should probably be aimed at Mike Ashley.

“Thinking about it now, he probably should have resigned at the end of last season. He got them up to mid-table and they had a lot of injuries to deal with.

“But once he got all his players fit, they went on a good run towards the back end of last season. So I think it is a bit harsh on him.

“I’m not surprised he is thinking about quitting, but I’m surprised he didn’t do it at the end of last season.

“He should have said ‘I’ve done what I can’ and moved on. He is always going to get another job somewhere else.“

