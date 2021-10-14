The ex-Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Manchester City defender was speaking on national radio station talkSPORT and he suggested the current Roma boss would be the ideal candidate to bring immediate success to Tyneside.

Following the completion of a £300million takeover last week, in which a Saudi Arabian-led consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley bought out Mike Ashley, speculation has been high surrounding the future of current United boss Bruce with many expecting the 60-year-old to be relieved of his duties ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

And while many names have circulated throughout the week, Mills believes the club’s new owners should look no further than the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs manager.

“If you’re talking about being given money to build a team and be relatively successful, I’d go with Mourinho,” Mills told talkSPORT.

“If you give Jose enough money and allow him to what he wants to do, he will guide you to success quicker than probably anyone else,” he said.

“Newcastle can go slowly and survive this season, next season finish in the top half, then top six. But if they want to jump from survival to top four, I don’t see anyone better out there than Mourinho to do that.

“You’d have to give him absolute fortunes to buy the players that he wants, but he’s one of the only coaches that could do that.

“He could put a team together next week that will be successful. He could do it in the January transfer window. The football might not be brilliant, but he’ll get you winning games – that’s for sure.”

But the 58-year-old Portuguese remains some way down the bookies favourites for the role should Bruce be sacked.

Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers was believed to be the new owners’ first choice but the former Celtic manager recently distanced himself from taking over on Tyneside with ex-Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard the current favourite to succeed Bruce.

