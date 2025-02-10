Former Newcastle United academy coach Neil Redfearn has left National League North side Farsley Celtic after less than a month in charge.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redfearn was at Newcastle between 2018 and 2019, working in various coaching roles. He was initially appointed as Newcastle Under-23s assistant coach to Ben Dawson before taking the head coach role.

Following Rafael Benitez’s departure in 2019, Readfearn was briefly Newcastle’s caretaker head coach in pre-season before Steve Bruce was appointed. He left the club in 2019 and became head coach of Sheffield United Women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 59-year-old was previously manager of Leeds United during the 2014-15 season before moving on to Rotherham United the following season.

He joined Farsley Celtic as manager in January 2025 but has reportedly left after less than three weeks in charge. As per, The Yorkshire Post, Redfearn resigned from his position last week and was absent from the dugout as Farsley lost 6-1 to Needham Market on Saturday.

Farsley Celtic are yet to officially announce Redfearn’s departure as their on and off-field woes continue. The Celts have been unable to play any home matches this season due to delays in laying a new artificial pitch.

The club have been forced to play recent home fixtures at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, the home of Derbyshire outfit Buxton almost 70 miles away. There have also been issues regarding the payment of wages this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the pitch, things haven’t been much better with Farsley sitting 22nd in the National League North table, two points from safety.