Carroll’s Royal goal scoring return

Andy Carroll grabbed his first goal for Reading yesterday as he helped his new side secure a 3-2 victory over Swansea City.Carroll started a game for his new club for the first time yesterday and managed 81 minutes before being taken off as a precaution.

Andy Carroll grabbed a goal for Reading yesterday - his first since December 2020 (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

It took Carroll half-an-hour to grab himself a goal, running clear of the defence before sliding a left-footed effort into the bottom corner to put his side 2-1 ahead - scoring his first goal since his consolation strike against Leicester in December 2020.

Former Leicester City and Chelsea man Danny Drinkwater also got on the score sheet for Reading.

Pundit’s Newcastle claim

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Newcastle United will struggle to attract players to sign for them in January ‘because players don’t want to live’ in the city.

Speaking on talkSport, the former Aston Villa striker believes loans will be key in January for Eddie Howe’s side:

“When I was playing in the Premier League, Newcastle was the place where you were thinking ‘I’m not sure, I don’t really want to go that far north, the weather, I’m not sure about that”

“Players want to be close to London, being closer to London is the attraction.

“If you offered a player now, £40,000 a week at Newcastle or £30,000 a week at Brentford, they’d go to Brentford, even for less money.

“[Loans] are going to be [key] because players don’t want to live in Newcastle, let’s be honest.”

Newcastle women progress in FA Cup

After snowfall threatened to have the game at the Peninsula Stadium postponed, football was able to take place following a half hour delay to the kick-off.

A strike from Georgia Gibson just before half-time gave Newcastle the lead which was doubled after 70 minutes by Katie Barker.

Not finished there, they extended the lead further just minutes later after Barker’s cross was deflected into the Salford goal and then Kacie Elson grabbed herself a goal to round off a great victory and to see her side progress in the FA Cup.

