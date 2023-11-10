Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are closing in on appointing Marcel Bout as the club's new chief scout.

The 60-year-old left Manchester United in April 2022 following a heavy 4-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool and a number of unsuccessful, and expensive, transfer deals.

Bout joined Man United under Louis Van Gaal in 2014 and has also worked at Bayern Munich and with the Netherlands national team.

The Dutchman confirmed Newcastle's interest to AD Sportwereld with the club currently preparing for the January transfer window.

The Magpies have progressed significantly on the pitch over the past two years with smart transfer business and coaching from Eddie Howe and his team seeing the side transform from relegation candidates to Champions League competitors.

But after being dealt a number of longer-term injury blows with the likes of Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson potentially sidelined until 2024 as well as a 10-month betting ban for Sandro Tonali, Newcastle are likely to bolster their squad in the winter window.

And Bout could be the man tasked with identifying potential transfer targets aged between 16 and 23 for The Magpies while also battling Financial Fair Play limitations, according to AD Sportwereld.

"I have recently come into contact with Newcastle," Bout told the Dutch news outlet.

"The steady expansion of the club appeals to me. I’m also happy to be back in England and at Champions League level."