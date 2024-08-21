Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Newcastle United star was singled out for praise following Saturday’s home win against Southampton.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer and former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster have both identified one Magpies star as integral to his side’s ambitions this season.

United battled their way to a 1-0 home win against Premier League newcomers Southampton on Saturday afternoon despite playing for over an hour with ten men after defender Fabian Schar was shown a controversial red card following a coming together with Saints forward Ben Brereton-Diaz. With a performance full of grit and determination, Eddie Howe’s men got their Premier League campaign off on a positive note thanks to a Joelinton goal just before half-time.

The former Hoffenheim star was a towering presence for his side and the energy and intensity that have become the hallmarks of his game over the last two seasons were on display as he produced another memorable display at St James Park. His performance was enough to lead Magpies all-time leading goalscorer Shearer to describe Joelinton as ‘one of the best midfielders in the Premier League’ as the Geordie legend lauded the midfielder’s work-rate and power in the middle of the park.

Speaking on Saturday night’s Match of the Day, the former Magpies captain said: “He was just a tower of strength in the midfield. I mean, the turnaround, I said it last season, from this player is just incredible. Look where he comes from to do his defensive shift. I mean, It is remarkable where he goes from, from one end of the pitch to the other to actually come and win this ball. Everything about him is class, quality. He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League now. He is a giant of a midfielder. He never shies from wanting the ball, even in difficult positions.”

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster was also enthused by Joelinton’s all-action display against the Saints and praised the Brazil international’s journey from being ridiculed as an under-performing forward to one of the key components in Howe’s side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Foster said: “I think they missed him quite a lot last season when he was injured. I do, I love him, though. For what they bought him for, a lot of money, and he got ridiculed, he got absolutely ridiculed. He wasn’t an out-and-out goalscorer, but look at him now. He’s just… I love him. He’s the sort of player you want on your team. He’s the sort of player every team wants to have. Works his socks off, gets up, gets down, physical, gets involved. You can tell he’s a team player. I do, I absolutely love him.”

Joelinton will hope to build on his strong start to the new season when Newcastle return to action with a long trip to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.