Former midfielder claims Newcastle United should be Champions League, not hanging on in the Premier League

Jenas was signed by Bobby Robson in 2002 and played against Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, Dynamo Kiev, Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen in European football’s premier competition in the 2002/03 season, when the Magpies reached the last 16.

And it’s at that level where he thinks United belong – not where the club is currently operating under owner Mike Ashley.

“When I was playing for Newcastle, we were in the Champions League, Europe - that's Newcastle United to me, not a team that is hanging on in the Premier League,” said Jenas on the BBC.

“I know Steve Bruce has wanted that job for a long time, he is a Geordie man himself.

“The fans are disappointed Rafa Benitez left. I have to give the fans credit, they love the club so much. And they want is for it to be treated right, for the money to be spent right.

“And they feel that over the course of time of Mike Ashley's tenure that hasn't happened.

“I maybe feel they because have dipped into the market - even with Ayoze Perez they have a net spend of £30m - would that settle the fans? It hasn't.

“The reality is, you can't blame them. They know what is going on at their football club.”