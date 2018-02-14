Former Newcastle defender set for new deal at Rangers

Former Newcastle United defender James Tavernier’s set for a new deal at Rangers.

Tavernier’s been the Scottish Premiership club’s stand-out performer so far this campaign.

The 26-year-old – whose contract expires next year – has been offered a new deal which would tie him to the club until 2019.

“I’m fully committed to Rangers,” said Tavernier.

“I’m still learning here and I’m still growing here. I’m still under contract for another 18 months, so I’m really happy here.”

Tavernier – who started out at Leeds United – left Newcastle in 2014 after making a handful of first-team appearances for the club.