Tomasson replaces ex-Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray after he left his post at the end of the 2021-22 season having managed the club since 2017.

Denmark’s joint all-time top goalscorer most recently managed Malmo FF in Sweden but left in December 2021.

Following his appointment at Ewood Park, Tomasson said: “Since leaving Malmo, I have been looking for the right club and I had a lot of options, but after speaking to Steve [Waggott, CEO] and Gregg [Broughton, Director of Football] I got a really good feeling about the club and I knew that I had found my next opportunity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I grew up watching English football, so I know all about the passion for football here and how special football fans are in England, so it’s great to come to such a big club as Blackburn Rovers and to be involved with such passionate fans and in a really good league, which the Championship is.

“It will be a great challenge, but it’s something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.”

During his playing career, Tomasson arrived at Newcastle from Dutch side Heerenveen as a youngster and scored four goals in 35 appearances during the 1997-98 campaign before returning to the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

Despite struggling during his season on Tyneside, Tomasson was still able to forge a stellar career for himself at the very top level as he helped Feyenoord win the UEFA Cup in 2002 before lifting the Champions League with AC Milan the following season.

Following his retirement from playing, Tomasson moved into management with Dutch sides Excelsior and Roda JC Kerkrade before moving to Malmo in 2020.