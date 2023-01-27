The 51-year-old had two previous stints as interim manager at Everton before leaving the club at the end of last season. He has now joined League One side Forest Green Rovers as the club's new head coach.

Ferguson scored 12 goals in 41 appearances for Newcastle from 1998 to 2000 before returning to Everton. In total, he scored 72 goals in 274 appearances over two spells at Everton, either side of his time on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Ferguson, former Everton player and manager looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on September 03, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ferguson was also tentatively linked with the vacant manager’s position at Goodison Park with the search for Frank Lampard’s replacement still ongoing.

Like Everton, Forest Green are facing a survival battle of their own as they currently sit bottom of the table in League One. Rovers are four points from safety and have played more games than the teams around them.

And after joining Forest Green, Ferguson told the club website: “I’m really delighted to join FGR for the next step of my career, and I plan to be here for a while. We have a bit of a fight on our hands to stay up in League One and I am ready for the challenge.