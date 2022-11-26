Scott Sellars has left his position as technical director at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 56-year-old – who played for Newcastle United between 1993 and 1995 – spent eight years at Wolves in various roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And following his departure, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Scott has been a big influence at Wolves in my time at the club, and you can see from his elevation through different departments and roles how highly we think of him.

SCOTT SELLARS OF NEWCASTLE IS TACKLED BY LARRAINZAR OF BILBAO DURING THE ATHLETICO BILBAO V NEWCASTLE UNITED UEFA CUP SECOND ROUND SECOND LEG MATCH IN BILBAO, SPAIN. Mandatory Credit: Chris Cole/ALLSPORT

“A football person through and through, with exceptional experience in the game as a player and a coach, Scott brought that with him to work every day and used it to improve the next generation of young footballers."

Advertisement Hide Ad