Former Newcastle United and Leeds United winger leaves Premier League rivals after eight years
A former Newcastle United player left Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.
Scott Sellars has left his position as technical director at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The 56-year-old – who played for Newcastle United between 1993 and 1995 – spent eight years at Wolves in various roles.
And following his departure, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Scott has been a big influence at Wolves in my time at the club, and you can see from his elevation through different departments and roles how highly we think of him.
“A football person through and through, with exceptional experience in the game as a player and a coach, Scott brought that with him to work every day and used it to improve the next generation of young footballers."
Sellars is perhaps best known for his match-winning free-kick against rivals Sunderland that effectively secured Newcastle’s promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 1993.