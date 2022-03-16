Former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest man makes return to football after skull fracture

Perch hadn’t started a game for the Stags this season since fracturing his skull in what was described as an ‘innocuous aerial challenge’ back in August.

It was believed that Perch would miss the rest of the season with the injury, however, he was cleared to return to first-team training at the end of January and last night he played the full game in Mansfield’s 3-1 defeat to Port Vale.

Speaking in September after scans revealed the extent of the injury, Perch said: "I'll remain as positive as possible and as one of the experienced players in the squad, I'll be doing my utmost to support the boys in and around the training ground on a daily basis."

Former Newcastle United defender James Perch (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Magpies loanee Matty Longstaff, who scored during Mansfield’s 3-2 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Friday night, did miss the clash with Vale however.

