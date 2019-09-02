Former Newcastle United Championship winner on the move – midfielder sees contract cancelled
Former Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita has agreed to leave Leeds United by mutual consent.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 14:52
Anita has been a periphery at Elland Road under manager Marcelo Bielsa and after making just 27 appearances in all competitions, the Netherlands international has seen his contract terminated.
Anita was one of the stars of the Championship winning season under Rafa Benitez, playing a key role at right-back as United beat Brighton to the title on the final day in 2017.