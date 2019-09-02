Former Newcastle United Championship winner on the move – midfielder sees contract cancelled

Former Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita has agreed to leave Leeds United by mutual consent.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 14:52
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Newcastle United players Vurnon Anita (r) and Achraf Lazaar (c) celebrate by taking selfie photographs after winning the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Barnsley at St James' Park on May 7, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Anita has been a periphery at Elland Road under manager Marcelo Bielsa and after making just 27 appearances in all competitions, the Netherlands international has seen his contract terminated.

Anita was one of the stars of the Championship winning season under Rafa Benitez, playing a key role at right-back as United beat Brighton to the title on the final day in 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates with Vurnon Anita of Leeds United after scores his sides first goal during the Caraboa Cup Fourth Round match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)