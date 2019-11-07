Former Newcastle United coach lined up for abrupt return to management

Niel Redfearn left his role as Newcastle United under-23s head coach on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old walked away from his role as under-23s head coach on Tuesday, just six months in after a reported fall out with assistant Liam Bramley.

Rumours from inside the United camp said the two did not see eye to eye on a number of things - including balancing both results and development.

However, the former Leeds United man may not be out a job for long after being added to managerial shortlist at Hibernian, the Edinburgh Evening News understands.

Having managed in both the men's and women's game, Redfearn is said to have admirers at Easter Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs, currently sit 10th in the SPFL, are searching for Paul Heckingbottom's successor.