Former Newcastle United coach lined up for abrupt return to management
Neil Redfearn could be set for an immediate return to management just days after resigning from his position at Newcastle United.
The 54-year-old walked away from his role as under-23s head coach on Tuesday, just six months in after a reported fall out with assistant Liam Bramley.
Rumours from inside the United camp said the two did not see eye to eye on a number of things - including balancing both results and development.
However, the former Leeds United man may not be out a job for long after being added to managerial shortlist at Hibernian, the Edinburgh Evening News understands.
Having managed in both the men's and women's game, Redfearn is said to have admirers at Easter Road.
Hibs, currently sit 10th in the SPFL, are searching for Paul Heckingbottom's successor.
In the 11 matches that he managed at Newcastle, Redfearn won three of his 11 games in charge, losing seven and drawing one.