Former Newcastle United defender reflects on 'best moment' against Sunderland

The defender spent six years at the club after joining from Olympiacos in 1998. Dabizas played in two FA Cup finals – and played Champions League football during Sir Bobby Robson’s time in charge – before leaving for Leicester City.

However, the 48-year-old says the highlight of his career at Newcastle was a derby winner against Sunderland. Dabizas scored the only goal of the game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in February 2002. Robson’s side were second in the Premier League at the time.

Speaking to Betarades, Dabizas said: “It’s obviously one of the best, if not the best, moments, the highlight of my career, because I scored the winning goal in Sunderland.

24 Feb 2002: Nicos Dabizas celebrates his winner against Sunderland in 2002 with the late Gary Speed.