Former Newcastle United flop Luuk De Jong agrees shock Barcelona move

Luuk de Jong is closing in on a shock move to Barcelona. (Photo by PETER DEJONG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

De Jong, once a long-term target for the Magpies’ recruitment team, struggled enormously during his half-season loan during the 2013/14 campaign.

In 12 appearances, he failed to find the net for Alan Pardew’s side and subsequently returned to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

From there, he was sold to PSV, where a move back to his homeland proved to be a turning point in his career.

His 112 goals across five years in Eindhoven earned him a switch to Europa League specialists Sevilla in 2019.

Indeed, De Jong played his part in the La Liga side warranting that tag after scoring twice in their final win over Inter Milan.

Despite the 30-year-old still holding a fairly low goal record of 19 in 94 outings in Spain, a move to Barcelona is close.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, personal terms have been agreed and an agreement between the two clubs is imminent.

De Jong has been told by Julen Lopetegui he can leave following the arrival of Rafa Mir from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer.

Manager Ronald Koeman has previously worked with De Jong at international level with the Netherlands.

