Former Newcastle United man 'holds talks' over surprise Premier League move as Toon eye Valencia star

Here we round up all the latest transfer rumours and stories that have emerged from St James’s Park today:

Mattyy Longstaff joins Aberdeen

Matty Longstaff has left Newcastle on a season-long loan deal to join former Newcastle midfielder Stephen Glass at Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce is still searching for additions for his Newcastle United squad. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Longstaff had been linked with moves to the Championship but now finds himself playing football in Scotland.

The 21-year-old signed a one-year contract extension at St James’s Park before he left for Pittodrie and Steve Bruce believes it will be a good move for the midfielder.

"He had a difficult year with one thing or another last year,” Bruce said. “It’s a great opportunity for him to go and play, it’s as simple as that.

“I certainly haven’t heard of the Championship interest. There might have been interest.

"Aberdeen have put their offer on the table, and it looks as if the kid’s going to accept it. The kid’s desperate to go and play football. Good luck to him.”

Moussa Sissoko to join Premier League rival

Former Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko is in talks with Watford over a permanent move.

Sissoko, 32, left Newcastle on deadline day in 2016 and has played over 200 games for his current club Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford are eyeing Sissoko as a replacement for Will Hughes who is set to join Crystal Palace.

Newcastle were rumoured to be interested in Hughes’ services, but with a £10m fee agreed for his move to Selhurst Park, they were priced out of a move.

Newcastle interested in Valencia star

Valencia’s Kang-In Lee may be a target for Bruce as he searches for ways to bolster his midfield options.

Lee, who only has one-year left on his contract in Spain, has reportedly refused new deals and is likely to depart the Mestalla.

Newcastle, with their limited budget, could be an option for Lee but another Premier League club also holds an interest.

Bruno Lage’s Wolves are also interested in Lee who, if reports from Spain are true, could have his contract cancelled by Valencia.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.