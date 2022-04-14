Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew makes shock return to management
Alan Pardew’s back in management – at CSKA Sofia.
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:44 pm
Updated
The former Newcastle United manager, the Bulgarian club’s technical director, took training today ahead of Sunday's game against Levski Sofia.
Pardew will run the team, according to Sky Sports, on a “short-term basis”.
The 60-year-old has had spells in charge of Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Den Haag since leaving Newcastle in 2014.
Pardew guided United to a fifth-placed finish in 2012. The club reached the Europa League quarter-finals the following season.