Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew makes shock return to management

Alan Pardew’s back in management – at CSKA Sofia.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:44 pm
The former Newcastle United manager, the Bulgarian club’s technical director, took training today ahead of Sunday's game against Levski Sofia.

Pardew will run the team, according to Sky Sports, on a “short-term basis”.

The 60-year-old has had spells in charge of Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Den Haag since leaving Newcastle in 2014.

Pardew guided United to a fifth-placed finish in 2012. The club reached the Europa League quarter-finals the following season.

Alan Pardew during his time at Den Haag.
