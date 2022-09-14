Former Newcastle United manager starts new job after walking away from last post

The former Newcastle United manager left CSKA Sofia in the summer after a number of his players were racially abused by the club’s own supporters.

Pardew has signed a one-year deal, with an option for another year, at the Greek club.

The 61-year-old spent four years at St James’s Park after succeeding Chris Hughton as manager in 2010, and he guided the club to a fifth-placed finish in the 2011/12 season. Pardew also guided Newcastle to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in the 2012/13 season.

Speaking about his CSKA exit in June, Pardew said: “The events before and after the match with Botev were not acceptable for me, for my assistant Alex Dyer, or for our players. The small group of organised racist fans who tried to sabotage this game are not who I want to lead and represent the team in front of.”