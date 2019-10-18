NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Hatem Ben Arfa of Newcastle United moves away from Matthew Jarvis during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James' Park on August 24, 2013 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ben Arfa's contract and break up from the Ligue 1 giants is being played out in public over in France, with the ex-Magpies man taking PSG to court for £7million in damages after being frozen out at the Parc de Princes in 2017 and 2018.

And, according to L'Equipe, Ben Arfa's basic salary of around £370,000 per month would be boosted by a so-called 'ethics premium' of around £65,000, should the player not fall foul of club rules.

Ben Arfa was present on Wednesday at a hearing at Prud'hommes de Paris court as part of this on-going litigation. At this hearing details of his salary and its clauses were revealed. A decision on the litigation is set for December 16.

At the hearing, Ben Arfa said: "All the players were surprised that I was not playing, including Neymar, because I performed very well in training. I was told: "You will give in, you will lose the plot". But I am not scared of adversity. I stayed because I was convinced that I would play for them."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, Marie-Helene Cohen-Guilleminet, representing PSG, said: "PSG were not in breach of their obligations when they decided not to select the player, who were within their rights to do so because of failings at training and weak performance from the player."

Ben Arfa, now a free agent, was not selected for the whole of 2017-18 season by PSG and subsequently left for Rennes that summer.

Fiery Ben Arfa is a player who polarised opinion on Tyneside - with many fans viewing his tempestuous manner and unpredictability as a necessary evil for a forward so talented, while others took the opposite opinion.

The now 32-year-old spent five years at United between 2010 and 2015.