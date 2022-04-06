Former Newcastle United midfielder makes 'sensational' move following exit from Russian club

The ex-Newcastle United midfielder’s contract with the Russian Premier League club was terminated last month.

Cabella, 32, has returned to Montpellier in what has been described as a “sensational” move.

FIFA last month brought in special rules to allow foreign players stranded in Russia to find new clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabella spent two years at Newcastle after joining from Montpellier in 2014. He was loaned to Olympique Marseille in the 2015/16 season.