Elliot has filled in the role vacated by his former Magpies team-mate Mike Williamson. Williamson has been appointed as the new manager of MK Dons, bringing his coaching staff of Ian Watson and Chris Bell with him from Gateshead.

Elliot returned to Tyneside with Gateshead last summer as he was appointed as the club’s technical director. The 37-year-old will be assisted by former Newcastle academy player Louis Storey and ex-Chelsea defender Carl Magnay.

Following the news, Elliot posted on Twitter: “A new challenge ahead for myself @Louisstorey93 and @CarlMagnay one we are looking forward to.

“Luckily we have the best group of human beings/players we could ask to work with, everyone will keep working hard to keep improving and make everyone at the club and fans proud.”

Elliot played 68 times for Newcastle between 2011 and 2020 and was named as the club’s official player of the season during the 2015-16 campaign which saw the club relegated to the Championship.

Gateshead are not actively seeking to make a permanent appointment at this stage, with Elliot set to be given time in his first managerial role on an interim basis.

The Heed enjoyed a successful period under Williamson’s management, reaching the National League North play-offs in his first season in charge. The Covid pandemic voided Gateshead’s 2020-21 campaign before they achieved promotion by winning the National League North in 2021-22.