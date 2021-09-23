Former Newcastle United player returns to the fray at Watford
Rob Elliot has played his first competitive game in almost four years ahead of a reunion with Newcastle United.
Elliot made his debut for Saturday’s opponents Watford in their 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke City on Tuesday night. The 35-year-old’s previous appearance had come for Newcastle against Manchester City on December 27, 2017.
"I’m really proud,” said Elliot, who left United last year after a nine-year stay at the club. "I’ve been here a while, and not really had a chance, because the lads have done so well. I haven’t played in a long time, and I’ve really missed it.
"I haven’t just come here to be No.3. I try to push the lads every day in training. I was hoping for a little cup run, but that wasn’t to be.
"The manager’s shown faith in putting me on. I’m really pleased, really proud, and I want to make sure I can keep pushing on to make more appearances."