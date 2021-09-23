Rob Elliot.

Elliot made his debut for Saturday’s opponents Watford in their 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke City on Tuesday night. The 35-year-old’s previous appearance had come for Newcastle against Manchester City on December 27, 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m really proud,” said Elliot, who left United last year after a nine-year stay at the club. "I’ve been here a while, and not really had a chance, because the lads have done so well. I haven’t played in a long time, and I’ve really missed it.

"I haven’t just come here to be No.3. I try to push the lads every day in training. I was hoping for a little cup run, but that wasn’t to be.