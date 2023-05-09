News you can trust since 1849
Ex-Newcastle star released twice bounces back from injury turmoil to secure double with new club

Former Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez has turned his season around in emphatic fashion.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 9th May 2023, 20:10 BST- 1 min read

Fernandez has just helped Al Duhail win the Qatar Stars League title just three months after signing for the club. The Argentinian left Newcastle to join La Liga side Elche on deadline day back in September, signing a one-year deal but was released during the World Cup break after making just one appearance. 

Elche have since been relegated from La Liga with their bottom of the table position confirmed with games to spare. After an injury-hit spell, Fernandez's move to Qatar helped turn his fortunes around as he made six appearances for Al Duhail, scoring once and claiming a league and cup double.

The 34-year-old came off the bench in the second half of Al Duhail's 5-2 win over Al Shamal with Michael Olunga scoring four times for the hosts after Almoez Ali's opener. Matias Nani and Mostafa Meshaal scored for the opposition.

After the match, Fernandez took to Instagram to post a photo of Al Duhail celebrating the title along with the caption: "Champions 22/23 @duhailsc congrats to the whole team for the amazing season."

Fernandez scored twice in 89 appearances for Newcastle prior to his departure last summer but didn't start a match for the club under head coach Eddie Howe with the second half of his 2021-22 campaign blighted by injury.

